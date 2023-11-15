Oilton City Council set to vote on new Police Chief

OILTON, Okla. — After nearly a month without a police chief or officers patrolling, the town of Oilton could soon have its public safety fears resolved.

Stella Miller says her fears about not having an active police department are finally starting to reside.

"I tell you what, I feel a lot safer now than I did a month ago. I'll put it that way,” said Miller.

Oilton Mayor, Patrick Kennedy tells 2 News that back in October, former police chief, Larry Harris parted ways with the department.

Because the town was without an acting police chief, city clerk, Shannon Wilson says the officers were not able to patrol.

“Our officers work underneath the commission card of the chief and so they were still job attached at the time, even though they still could not work, they were still employed with the city,” said Wilson.

Mayor Kennedy says deputies with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls during the interim.

Fast forward to this week, and the town of Oilton could soon have a police chief once again.

“Carl Stout he was here a couple of years ago, but things happened where he had to go, and then I hired him back. He's knowledgeable of what he's doing so he can get money into the town. He knows how to get the grants and stuff and get new cars. He knows a lot of people,” said Kennedy.

Currently, the police force has one full time officer and 4-5 reserve officers.

Mayor Kennedy said the city council still has to approve Stout and are scheduled to vote this Friday.

'I'm glad the chief is here. I welcome him and I am proud of him that he is going to step up and try and take care of the town,” said Miller.

Initially, the status of the police force was set to be discussed during a city council meeting Tuesday night, but due to an error on the agenda, the meeting was postponed until Friday.

