City of Broken Arrow addresses water discoloration concerns

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announces its drinking water distribution system is currently experiencing isolated pockets of discoloration across its service areas.

The City is currently working to flush the discolored water from its system.

They ask if anyone is experiencing issues regarding discolored water to call Broken Arrow's Water Quality Technician at 918-259-7000, ext. 7221. When leaving a message, please leave your name, address, and phone number.

Officials say The City's water demand has increased significantly since Friday, June 11, due to the rising air temperatures and the heat index.

The water demand quickly increases the velocity of the water working through the water distribution system. It stirred up naturally occurring minerals within the pipes that had settled during the cooler months which causes the discoloration.

The City states they test drinking water across the city daily. Officials also say that while the water is not aesthetically pleasing, drinking water tests demonstrate that the water meets the State and Federal Government's drinking water criteria.

The process of flushing sediment out of the system after this type of occurrence can take several days.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --