City leaders announce new mental health partnership at 911 center

TULSA, Okla. — On April 14, Tulsa city leaders announced a new partnership with Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services or COPES. Those who call 911 with a mental health crisis will be connected automatically with a mental health professional.

COPES is a part of Tulsa's Family and Children's Services.

Ezekiel Harris, who is homeless, struggled with his mental health in the past.

"Seven or eight years ago I slit my wrist both down and across," said Harris.

2 News met him outside the Tulsa Day Center, typing on his phone to keep his mental health in check.

"I never thought I be a suicidal person, but it's what happens when you're and not getting any help," said Harris.

Harris is far from alone; the city said the 911 center and COPES partnership received 653 mental health-related calls, diverted from police and fire.

Harris said that very little was done to help him after he had called authorities. He added that in those moments, it's vital that the person on the other end understands what he's going through.

"It doesn't make any sense how many people don't have the lived experience that we have to go to for this help," said Harris.

Harris said he's a fan of the new partnership.

"That's good; that's something we've been needing," said Harris.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks said they started testing the partnership in March of 2025. However, Harris wondered what happens after being connected to a professional.

"You don't know if anybody is going to follow up with you…like I did my part, answered the phone call and sent him here he's good," said Harris.

2 News asked Brooks about this at a news conference.

"Yes, so there are multiple levels of follow-up. Through Family and Children's Services program, sometimes they can deploy their field team," said Brooks.

Harris said he's happy the city is trying to help people like him.

"I'm glad it's happening; it's a good push in the right direction".

