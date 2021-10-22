City celebrates completion of Vision Tulsa Route 66 Village Train Depot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of the Vision Tulsa Route 66 Village Train Depot.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Jeannie Cue hosted the ribbon cutting for the $3 million project funded by the Vision Tulsa sales tax.

“The Route 66 Village Train Depot adds an exciting new attraction for tourism along Route 66 in Tulsa,” Bynum said.

“The new Depot will complement other investments made by the community and volunteers at the Route 66 Historical Village. I am thankful for everyone in our community who is working to make Tulsa a must-see stop along the Mother Road.”

The depot also features an oil derrick sculpture and the Route 66 Village Station, a visitor center designed as a Phillips.

The 5,000-square-foot depot will be a museum and events center with meeting rooms and a full commercial kitchen. The Route 66 Village will supply exhibits for the museum and manage the facility.

“I am so excited for the opening of the Red Fork Depot,” Cue said.

“I am grateful to all of the residents and volunteers who have worked so hard on this addition to our historic Route 66 landscape. This depot will serve as an exciting new rental venue which will help to sustain operations at the Route 66 Village for the long term. I would like to invite all of Tulsa to come out to see this beautiful event space. I also want to remind everyone that the Route 66 village provides volunteer opportunities for anyone looking to serve Tulsa and Route 66.”

