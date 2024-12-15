City announces widening project for South Elwood Avenue and 71st Street

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa announced on Dec. 3 that construction to widen South Elwood Avenue and West 71st Street had begun. City leaders said the project will add a left turn lane to help people enter and exit the REI Center at Tulsa Hills.

Rick Peale lives in the area and regularly goes through the intersection. Peal said traffic at the intersection can be a nightmare.

"Trying to make a left-hand turn onto 71st street is difficult almost any time of the day with the Jenks school traffic coming in," said Peale.

The plan will also include improvements to the sidewalks on 71st Street. Peale says it's a relief.

" I'm all for it; the traffic here certainly needs that turn lane situation with Rei being in the neighborhood," said Peale.

City staff said they plan to extend the right turn lane on Elwood's south side by 500 feet. The project will also restrict traffic on 71st Street. People like Darryl Perkins said the timing worries him.

"I could say that's a concern, construction at this time of year," said Perkins.

2 News spoke to Ryan Mckaskle, the Field Engineering Manager for the City of Tulsa. Mckaskle said they're considering the traffic as they plan that portion of the work.

"It will start after the first of the year; we're staying outside of the holiday time period," said Mckaskle.

Mckaskle said he advises everyone to be cautious of heavy machines moving along the streets. Peale said he can't wait for the project to finish.

"I'm all for it. It will save me a half an hour getting home," said Peale.

Mckaskle said he expects the project to be finished by spring 2025.

