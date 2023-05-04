Church vigils aid as Henryetta community mourns shooting victims

HENRYETTA, Okla. — "As a parent, there's no words to explain how this feels."

The pain from losing five teens and a mother in a murders-suicide still aches for those who prayed in adorations and vigils around Okmulgee County Wednesday, including Jane Parrish, a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Henryetta.

"I prayed for those children, that they were welcomed into the arms of God when they died," Parrish said. "I pray they didn't suffer, that it was quick, and that I feel certain that they are in heaven now."

Father Robert Duck had never given a sermon in the face of tragedy, until this occasion.

"But nevertheless, I know what gives me consolation, and that's to be in the presence of our lord, and so I wanted to offer that to our community as well," Duck said.

The killings weigh heavily on various other churches in the county. Henryetta Calvary Baptist held a private vigil.

Several other churches told 2 News Wednesday that they encourage the community to keep praying.

This great-grandmother will do exactly that.

"It's a blessing that our church participates in this and lets the families know we hold them in prayer and hope for the very best, and how sorry we are for their loss," Parrish said.

A community-wide vigil is planned for Thursday at the Henryetta Territorial Museum gazebo.

