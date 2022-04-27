Watch
Children found wandering alone, police discover body in Catoosa home

(Source: Raycom Media)
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police and OSBI are investigating a woman's death after children were found roaming on Tuesday.

Police say they found the children roaming around alone near the Rolling Hills neighborhood in Catoosa. They were able to find the kids' home and found a woman dead inside.

At this time, the victim has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

OSBI and CPD are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

