Cherokee Nation to limit flying Oklahoma state flag from tribal properties

TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently signed an executive order that establishes new guidelines on what type of flags are displayed on tribal properties.

The new executive order states both the tribe's flag and the American flag can fly on all Cherokee Nation properties.

However, the new policy now limits the display of the state's flag. Starting on Sept. 1 of this year, all Cherokee Nation properties will remove the Oklahoma state flag and "not be ordinarily displayed" to the public.

New guidelines for when displaying the Sooner State's flag on Cherokee Nation properties include:



The flag can be flown, only if approved by the Cherokee Nation administration.

A temporary display can be approved if a dignitary representing the state is sent to a Cherokee Nation event.

If an event, location, or facility is honoring the Oklahoma National Guard with either approval by the Cherokee Nation administration or the Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

The order also states the Cherokee Nation will also be purchasing domestically-made flags that come from either the reservation or within the United States borders.

Principal Chief Hoskin gave a statement about why he signed the executive order:

“The Cherokee Nation remains a close partner and ally of the state of Oklahoma, and the executive order is not intended to send any message to the contrary. The Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity with jurisdiction over our reservation, and the use of the Cherokee Nation flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people over these 113 years. The Oklahoma state flag remains in use at events involving Oklahoma government leadership or honoring visiting dignitaries and service in the Oklahoma National Guard. Many members of the media were called today in a coordinated attempt to generate inflammatory headlines as our tribes await a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Cherokee Nation continues to enforce public safety, support victims and their families and expand our criminal justice system as we continue to be a partner to the state of Oklahoma.”

