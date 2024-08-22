Cherokee Nation breaks ground on drug treatment center

TALEQUAH, Okla — The Cherokee Nation has taken a big step in eradicating substance abuse in the tribal community.

"We understand that this issue of drug and alcohol addiction is one of the most challenging issues that we face," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

"We are not content to avoid even the toughest challenges facing our people. We face them together."

Currently, there aren't any treatment centers near the tribe that can provide aid to members.

Those seeking help have had to travel far away to be able to get the help they need.

Coleman Cox is the Supervisor of the tribe's Harm Prevention program.

It helps tribal members recover and stay safe from substance abuse at their own pace.

He is very excited for the opening of the center so that more local help can be provided.

"It's here on our own land, our own soil, it's going to be done by our own people for our own people."

The Harm Prevention program has over 1000 regular members that seek help from the group.

"We work hard to meet people where they're at, wherever they're on their journey towards healing," said Cox.

"It's not us telling them to change. They're ready to change for themselves."

Principal Chief Hoskin said that a lot of inter-generational trauma has also contributed to the substance abuse that many native communities experience today.

He says it's trauma that extends all the way from forced removal of native populations to assimilation from the federally funded boarding schools that weren't fully closed down until the 1960s.

Chied Hoskin, Jr. also signed a proclamation for the Cherokee Nation to officially observe International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. See the full reading below.

