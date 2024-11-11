Cherokee Nation awarded $86M in small business lending

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation was awarded $86 million to help small native-owned businesses. One business owner said this was the opportunity he needed.

Tyler Wagers owns Roxies BBQ in Tahlequah. His family has been serving BBQ for generations. He said there have been hurdles being a native-owned business.

KJRH

"We have been in a struggle and in the trenches for the last three years. We are just now within this year kind of really coming out of it," said Wagers.

The $86 million came from the U.S. Treasury and was given to the Cherokee Nation. It can be used for supplies, operating costs, and expansion. Wagers says his business would benefit from it.

"It would be an incredible thing for us, especially at the rate that they're giving it at. It would help us grow exponentially," said Wagers.

Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said they'll work with local banks to distribute the funding to businesses.

"We can help them succeed, and the more Cherokees that are succeeding in business, the better for the Cherokee nation and better for the generation to come up," said Hoskin.

Hoskin said he hopes this funding will help Cherokee business owners get an economic jump start. To help businesses like Wagers continue preparing BBQ for generations to come.

"You know there's not enough of small native-owned businesses, and I think that's the opportunity people are missing," said Wagers.

If you own a native-owned business and want to apply for federal funds, call the Cherokee Nation Commerce Services at (918) 453-5536.

