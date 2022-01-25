Cherokee Nation announces film incentive program

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation unveiled its first-ever film incentive program Tuesday. The nation’s film office believes the program will offer economic opportunities for its citizens and native-owned businesses.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office was created in 2019 to increase the presence of Native Americans in film and TV. Tuesday morning a virtual press conference announced plans to help fund productions filmed within the nation's 14 county reservation.

The tribe will be giving one million dollars in annual funding to those who apply. They hope it will create economic development and job opportunities within the seven thousand square miles in northeast Oklahoma.

“Cherokee Nation Film Office will work with existing Oklahoma filmmakers, with indigenous filmmakers and we will welcome new allies to set new norms for Native American representation. We plan to make Cherokee Nation a hub for film-making, where you can find good jobs telling great stories, especially for those who want to change the native narrative, said CNFO Director, Jennifer Lauren.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the incentive will expand career opportunities for indigenous filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, and behind-the-scenes crew members. He said bringing in that native diversity is so important for Oklahoma.

“Film and television production is one of the most promising and rapidly growing industries in Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation is determined to continue championing that growth. Additionally, the need for diversity, inclusion and accurate representation, and native identity within productions has been prevalent through the industry’s earliest years. I look forward to the day when people think of Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation, they will think of native creativity,” said Hoskin.

The film office will begin accepting applications on March 1st.

