Cherokee County deputies looking for help identifying body found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a man found dead on Monday.
Sheriff Jason Chennault says construction crews found the body north of Todd Access.
“They were grading the road and found a body at the side of the road down into a hollow," Chennault says. "It’s an obvious homicide from what we found at the scene, and we don’t have an identification on this person, who appears to be a male."
The man has a distinctive tattoo on his forearm that says "AYIAJ."
Chennault says he thinks the body was dumped sometime over the weekend.
Anyone with information can call 918-456-2583.
