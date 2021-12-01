Cherokee County deputies looking for help identifying body found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a man found dead on Monday.

Sheriff Jason Chennault says construction crews found the body north of Todd Access.

“They were grading the road and found a body at the side of the road down into a hollow," Chennault says. "It’s an obvious homicide from what we found at the scene, and we don’t have an identification on this person, who appears to be a male."

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his forearm that says "AYIAJ."

Chennault says he thinks the body was dumped sometime over the weekend.

Anyone with information can call 918-456-2583.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --