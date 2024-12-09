CHANGES TO METROLINK: Zone 9 bus stop in north Tulsa eliminated

TULSA, Okla — Metrolink has rolled out some new changes before the new year starts.

Among them, the company officially eliminated their Zone 9 bus stop on Pine Street and Mingo Road.

The company said according to data they received, the stop just wasn't getting enough riders to keep going.

2News spoke to Breanna McCutcheon, the marketing manager for Metrolink.

"The Zone 9 has also been eliminated due to low ridership," she said.

However, she said new perks have been added.

"We have some zone expansion in our zone 6, which is actually currently live, so our patrons can book that," she said. "Our Sunday service hours have expanded from 8 AM to 6:30 PM to now 8 AM to 8 PM."

She also said the Broken Arrow Transit has added some expansions for riders, too.

Still, some riders who rely on the Zone 9 bus stop are figuring out what to do.

Muhamat Safy is a refugee from South Africa.

He said he relies on this bus stop to get to and from work.

(Trans. from French)

"There are a lot of people who come here to this stop," he said. "It's very important, and anyone can hop on the bus here."

While people like Mahamat may have to change their schedules, McCutcheon said these changes will benefit the community.

"We look at the data and see what's going to make our system more efficient," she said. "With that elimination of Zone 9, we're able to reallocate our resources and put it where it's more necessary."

