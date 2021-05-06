Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation set to open at OSU-Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Happening Thursday, Oklahoma State University Tulsa will launch a new center focused on racial healing and open dialogue. Their goal is to create a community center addressing effects of racism.

It’s being called The Center for Truth, Racial healing and Transformation. The people behind the center are hoping to bring awareness to racism creating positive change.

The center will work closely with OSU-Tulsa to address the economic disparities in north Tulsa; specifically when it comes to addressing the area's food desert. There is limited access to healthy food in north Tulsa and they hope OSU’s agricultural program can help alleviate that.

The center will also host discussions on race relations and serve as an important role in the Tulsa Race Massacre 100th anniversary.

The Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation is now a part of a nationwide initiative by the W.K. Kellogg foundation. Tulsa’s site is now among 60 other centers across the country focusing on racial equity.

“I believe in the work in this center is starting with conversations and listening to what our community stake-holders need and want.” OSU professor and director for the center,Quraysh Ali Lansana said. “What can this university do to help change those aspects of life in north Tulsa and then do the work.”

They’re starting that work but hosting a virtual discussion. It is being held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on OSU Tulsa’s Facebook page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --