West Tulsa interstate reopens after cement truck crash

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers had all lanes of northbound I-244 near Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa shut down after a cement truck rolled over on Monday morning.
Troopers say the rollover caused several other collisions on the interstate.
The roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
