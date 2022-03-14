West Tulsa interstate reopens after cement truck crash

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers had all lanes of northbound I-244 near Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa shut down after a cement truck rolled over on Monday morning.

Troopers say the rollover caused several other collisions on the interstate.

The roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --