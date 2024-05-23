Cause of death revealed in Broken Arrow murder-suicide

TULSA, Okla. — The state medical examiner released the cause of death for two teens involved in a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow in February.
Broken Arrow police believed at the time the older brother killed his younger sister.
2 News covered the case and how the teens' school worked to help their friends and classmates:
2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Officers responded to a call near 111th and Aspen on Feb 11. about a possible murder-suicide. They found two siblings dead inside the home.
Medical examiner reports released May 23rd showed that the 14-year-old died by strangulation and the 17-year-old died by hanging.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube