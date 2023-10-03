Catoosa Schools superintendent makes push ahead of second bond vote

CATOOSA, Okla. — One week from Tuesday Catoosa residents will approve or deny an increase in taxes so Catoosa Public Schools can finish construction on a new elementary school.

"This is something that has been top of mind since it failed in February," CPS Superintendent Robert Schornick said.

The extra $9 million to finish construction on the elementary school is so needed, Supt. Schornick said, the district didn't change a single detail on the Oct. 10 ballot from the first vote on the measure in February.

"I want to ensure that we're providing the necessary learning space, the teaching space, the up-to-date, more modern, more innovative space for our kids and for our teachers," he said.

The school bond vote needs a 60% super-majority to pass. February's measure failed by just seven votes.

One reason for the opposition could be the property tax increase of 5.5%. That means if you pay $500 annually, it would raise by $2.30 per month.

"I would think any addition to the community that is new, that helps the kid and helps the community I think would be a very good thing," Catoosa resident Nane Tolson said. "I don't see why anybody would be opposed to making things better for our children."

Owners at Elle's Cafe, which neighbors the new school, agree that the school deserves what the district is pushing.

"It definitely gives Catoosa - especially the kids that go to school there which is all my little cousins and my niece - the opportunity to grow and to help the community. I think it's a great idea," Mai Vu said.

Without the funding, the district said it's had to rearrange classrooms in every school. 4th grade is rerouted to Wells Middle School, while 8th graders now attend the high school. Schornick said this is all turned right-side up if the city votes yes by next Tuesday.

"You're looking at roughly a cup of coffee per month," Schornick said. I mean, if you can give up a QuickTrip coffee per month, that's what you're going to sacrifice and that's what you're going to invest into the students and teachers at Catoosa Public Schools."

Early voting in Rogers County begins this Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Election Day voting on Oct. 10 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



