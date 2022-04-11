Catholic Charities opens new client-based food pantry

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of families use local charities and food banks to find fresh, healthy food in Tulsa each year.

Catholic Charities saw this and decided to bring something new to Green Country. Aisle after aisle of fresh, healthy, and sustainable food for families can be found right at the new client-based food pantry.

It's called the Market at Catholic Charities and it looks just like your regular grocery store, but every item is free.

Deacon Kevin Sartorius is the CEO of Catholic Charities and says they saw the need; now, they're able to help hundreds of hungry Tulsa families.

“We continually see that people want choice. And they deserve choice," says Sartorius. "So we went around the country and looked at other operations and we decided to come back and do this here in Tulsa and it’s gonna be a great thing I think for the people we serve”

Sartorius says right now Catholic Charities is able to feed about 75 families a day. With the addition of the market, he believes that number will jump up to 200 families a day and 3,000 families a month.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --