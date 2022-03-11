Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Casting Call: 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series looking for extras

Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Olivier Douliery-Pool
<p>Actor Sylvester Stallone looks on during a signing ceremony to grant of Clemency for former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.</p>
Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:48:52-05

TULSA, Okla. — The upcoming Taylor Sheridan-created series starring Sylvester Stallone put out a casting call Thursday for extras in Oklahoma.

Initially titled "The Tulsa King," the series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.

Background performers get $100 guaranteed for up to 10 hours of filming, with overtime for time beyond 10 hours.

A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test is required prior to filming, compensated at $54.25 for non-work days.

Performers asked to travel between Tulsa and Oklahoma City for fittings will be paid for their time, and a performer whose car is in the film will get an extra $50.

Here is a breakdown of upcoming roles and how to apply to be an extra in this series.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7