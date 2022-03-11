Casting Call: 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series looking for extras

TULSA, Okla. — The upcoming Taylor Sheridan-created series starring Sylvester Stallone put out a casting call Thursday for extras in Oklahoma.
Initially titled "The Tulsa King," the series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.
Background performers get $100 guaranteed for up to 10 hours of filming, with overtime for time beyond 10 hours.
A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test is required prior to filming, compensated at $54.25 for non-work days.
Performers asked to travel between Tulsa and Oklahoma City for fittings will be paid for their time, and a performer whose car is in the film will get an extra $50.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming roles and how to apply to be an extra in this series.
Trending Stories:
- Elon Musk, Grimes welcome second child
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Woman arrested after shooting husband in his sleep
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Pilots get in formation for special training over Bartlesville
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter