Casting Call: 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series looking for extras

TULSA, Okla. — The upcoming Taylor Sheridan-created series starring Sylvester Stallone put out a casting call Thursday for extras in Oklahoma.

Initially titled "The Tulsa King," the series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.

Background performers get $100 guaranteed for up to 10 hours of filming, with overtime for time beyond 10 hours.

A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test is required prior to filming, compensated at $54.25 for non-work days.

Performers asked to travel between Tulsa and Oklahoma City for fittings will be paid for their time, and a performer whose car is in the film will get an extra $50.

Here is a breakdown of upcoming roles and how to apply to be an extra in this series.

