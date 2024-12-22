'Care for them': Kids' volunteer organization helping those in need

TULSA, Okla — One local group of kids has decided to help their community in any way they can.

Innovators of the Future is a group run by the non-profit Angelica's Connections.

The group is made up of kids and teens who want to make a difference in the world, starting right here in Tulsa.

Soraya Sandoval is one of these innovators.

She and her teammates decided to put together gifts, toiletries, and food bags for Tulsa’s homeless population.

“Everything that they need to feel happy," she said. “I just want the people who are in need to know that there’s still people out here that care for them.”

Lorena Salas is the CEO of Angelica's Connections and has been impressed with everything the group has done.

She has hosted classes that children take with their families to learn more about things like respect, leadership, mental health and even substance abuse.

“They’ve been doing a lot. I think it’s more than whatever we expected," she said. “I’m so proud of each of them because they’re really, really powerful.”

She is excited to see what they do next.

“They are the future of this city.”

Salas said anyone interested in becoming part of Innovators of the Future can sign up as registration opens on January 6.

She is working on a website for the organization and said anyone is welcome to reach her using her phone number if they have any questions: (918) 313-5304.

