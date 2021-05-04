Car crashes into Tulsa building early Tuesday morning, no injuries reported

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into an east Tulsa building early Tuesday morning near Highway 169 and 21st Street.

Emergency responders responded to a call around 6 a.m. after hearing a car crashed into Ryan's Convenience Store.

At this time, the driver has not been identified and no injuries have been reported. It is also currently unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

This is a developing story.

