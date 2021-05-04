Car crashes into Tulsa building early Tuesday morning, no injuries reported

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into an east Tulsa building early Tuesday morning near Highway 169 and 21st Street.
Emergency responders responded to a call around 6 a.m. after hearing a car crashed into Ryan's Convenience Store.
At this time, the driver has not been identified and no injuries have been reported. It is also currently unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.
This is a developing story.
Trending Stories:
- Parents killed in Seminole County crash, community rallying around children
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- STAYING SAFE: What you need to know to stay safe during severe weather
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Melinda and Bill Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter