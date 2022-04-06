Car crashes into Jenks school bus

TULSA, Okla. — Students and a bus driver are safe after a car crashed into a Jenks school bus early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 71st and Richmond. The Jenks bus was going westbound on 71st with about 20 students on board. The bus began a left turn to go south when they hit by a car heading eastbound.

The driver of the car suffered broken bones and was transported to be treated for his injuries at the hospital. None of the students were reported to have injuries.

Another bus from the Jenks school district is coming to pick them up.

At this time, the condition of the car driver is unknown.

