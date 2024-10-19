'Can't wait to come back:' Scheels opens to the public

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels cut the ribbon October 19 to officially open their store to the public.

The store is a 300,000-square-foot sporting goods chain. Its first Oklahoma location is at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. Ryan Higdon drove from Wister, Oklahoma, for the grand opening.

"They sell a lot of high-end hunting gear that I like to use here, and so it's nice to have a within driving distance," said Higdon.

In addition to hunting gear, their Ferris wheel had people lined up for a spin. The location also has a mini golden driller. Elizabeth Szymanski said the store can put Tulsa on the map.

"Tulsa is growing as a community and just as a city in general, and having this here is going to be huge for us," said Szymanski.

Kortney Gray is with Scheels and said the long months leading up to this day were all worth it.

"We worked so hard, and just seeing the doors open and everyone's smiling faces, honestly, was more than I ever expected and super fulfilling to have the doors open today," said Gray.

Szymanski said she's ready for a shopping spree.

"I can't shop here alone because I'm going to get distracted and get all the stuff I probably don't need but definitely want, so we already plan to come back, and we can't wait to come back," said Szymanski.

