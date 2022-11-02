Canoo to build electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — More development is coming to MidAmerica Industrial Park soon. Canoo announces they will build a new battery module manufacturing facility in the area.

Once fully built, the new facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park will be capable to produce battery modules for electric vehicles.

Canoo announced in 2021 that it chose Oklahoma as the future site of its first mega micro-factory to produce "breakthrough" electric vehicles for the market.

“We are very excited about Canoo accelerating their activities in Pryor with this Battery Module Manufacturing Facility as they ramp up production and ultimately prepare the site for their previously announced MegaMicro Factory,” said Dave Stewart, CEO of MAIP. "This is a very encouraging signal to the community and the state of Oklahoma as we continue to attract high-technology companies and jobs.”

Canoo’s new expansion is set to implement workforce training programs in partnership with the Cherokee Nation, MidAmerica, and other local training partners with a goal to provide more than 2,000 jobs to Green Country.

The new facility is planned to be powered by hydroelectricity from the Grand River Dam Authority.

Renovations to begin work on the battery campus will begin in late 2022 with hopes of beginning to manufacture batteries by 2023.

