CAN YOU HELP?: FBI asks for public assistance in agent impersonation case

BIXBY, Okla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone in the Tulsa area who's interacted with a man impersonating a federal agent to come forward.

The FBI served a search warrant in Bixby on Oct. 16 in reference to a man allegedly impersonating a federal agent.

Agents searched Michael Williams' home and found multiple firearms, ballistic armor, and law enforcement paraphernalia.

They also learned his Jeep is equipped with red and blue lights and a siren.

The FBI is asking anyone who could provide helpful information in this case to contact the Tulsa FBI office at 918-664-3300.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.

