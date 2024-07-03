BURNING UP: Tulsa fire warning people on heat-related illness symptoms

TULSA, Okla. — We've been telling you – and you've probably stepped outside by now. This heat is no joke.

Here in Tulsa, EMSA has reported 36 heat-illness-related calls; 21 of those calls were sent to the hospital.

Many families in the area are trying to find ways to keep their families cool but safe. Some are taking the heat head-on—like grandma Dawn Belanger, who's taking steps to stay cool with her grandkids and still have fun.

"Some fun playing games in the house but now we want to get outside and do something fun and what better way than to do that in the water."

Being in the water is great on these hot days, but Tulsa fire's Andy Little said people should prepare now to avoid a heatstroke.

2 News Chief Meteorologist Micheal Seger shared this reminder on the symptoms of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke.

"Recommend people start hydrating ahead of time," said Little.

Little also said to always have water with you when you're outside and to wear loose, light-colored clothing. Landon Hall, Belanger's grandson, said, "Gaggie" is always prepared.

"Drinking water. And Gaggie, she, I think she has water in the car or in the stroller," said Hall.



Finding shade and wearing protective shoes are other ways to protect yourself from the blistering sun. While making a 'splash,' remember to take care of yourself before it's too late.

