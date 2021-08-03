Burned & burglarized: help needed for disabled residents of Eagle's Nest Apartments

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It has been a rough couple of weeks for residents of a Broken Arrow apartment complex for the disabled.

First, a fire forced all tenants to vacate. Then, some belongings left behind were stolen.

The front doors of the Eagle’s Nest Apartments are locked, and all windows are intact. The only opening to get inside is from above.

Before being boarded up, the ceiling over the front doors was left uncovered because of fire damage. That is where the Eagle’s Nest manager believes a thief got in and stole several sentimental items like a bike, gold coins, and fishing poles.

“It was the most terrifying night of my life,” said Phoebe Devereaux, who remembers waking up around three a.m. two Sundays ago.

Devereaux and 23 other tenants were evacuated.

“Somebody, they haven’t said who, stuck a hot cigarette in a trash can,” she said.

The fire is still under investigation, but the complex manager was told that a lit cigarette thrown in the outside trash can started it.

The building will take nine months to be restored. The roof and carpets need to be replaced.

Work does not officially begin until next week. This week, residents are still collecting their things and moving out.

If anyone is willing to help, water, snacks, and other donations can be dropped off at 1225 East Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow.

