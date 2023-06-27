Burglars cost east Tulsa dispensary thousands in damages

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa dispensary is hoping someone will be able to help identify multiple thieves who targeted its building three times in a single night.

Medijuana Pharm Co-owner Sandi Hardy said her dream business - open since late 2018 when medical marijuana was legalized in the state - is currently depending on donations and silent auction sales of lobby decor to make up for all that was lost Sunday morning.

"They ended up using the safe to finish busting out the panel, before taking off with it," Hardy told 2 News.

The burglars got away with some of what you'd expect, like $2,000 in cash, another couple grand in THC products, and one gun from the business safe.

But that wasn't enough for these thieves, Hardy said. They also cut the wires to their air conditioning.

The owners said at least two or three people were involved in the break-ins. They allegedly took not one but three trips inside, causing a total of around $7,000 in damages.

Hardy said multiple security cameras caught it all on tape.

"Every little dime counts, and when they hit like that, it's hard," she said

Now the dispensary and Tulsa police hope the public can help them catch the unidentified suspects.

Despite the damages and thefts, which were not covered by insurance, Hardy vows she won't give up her dream business.

"We're going to build up, build back up. It's going to be slow, it's going to be tough, but we're too stubborn," she said. "We're not going anywhere."

Those with any info which could lead to an arrest are urged to call Tulsa Police Department at (918) 596-9222 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209. Tippers can remain anonymous.

