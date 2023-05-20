Owner: Burglars damage, defecate at bar 3 times in 5 days

TULSA, Okla. — A popular bar in Tulsa's midtown has been hit by vandals three times in less than a week.

To make matters worse, the owner said the thieves defecated on the property before leaving.

Brian O'Mahony is an owner who already dealt with a recession and a pandemic.

"We are reclaiming that sense of community," O'Mahony said. "The best thing about Mercury is that it's a place to come be a part of a community. If that's the live music scene, (or) just even meeting friends."

But he says he's tired and grossed out by the latest string of burglaries to Mercury Lounge -- three of them in five days, all caught on security footage, he said.

Perpetrators can be seen breaking numerous windows and patio furniture, costing hundreds of dollars each time.

"We (then) discovered fecal matter, fecal waste, left in the corner of the patio area," O'Mahony added.

Workers told 2 News they've dealt with vandals before this week, but not ones who also left unwanted presents in the corner to add insult to the damage already done.

It's made for stinky situations that Bar Manager Luciano Tarcetti unfortunately has to clean up.

"They were figuratively taking a crap on our place, but literally, it's happened before," Tarcetti said.

O'Mahony hopes the footage will help Tulsa Police catch the party poopers before it costs more businesses along South Boston Avenue.

"For a local business, this stuff starts to add up," he said. "So I think what I would like to see is more of an increased presence from TPD in this area probably from a 3 a.m. to a 7 a.m. timeframe."

