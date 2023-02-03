Burglar steals donations for homeless from brewery

TULSA, Okla. — It started with a good-hearted effort to give to the needy. Instead, staff at Renaissance Brewing on Lewis Avenue find themselves the latest business in Tulsa’s midtown area to be burglarized.

A thief took only a donation box intended for the Tulsa Day Center, a charitable tradition sitting next to the bar doors that Owner Glenn Hall said his brewery has carried for several years, despite previous incidents of vandalism.

Around 12:30 Thursday morning, Hall said his security camera caught someone taking a cement gargoyle, swinging it through the glass and taking only the contents of the donation box, most of which was meant for homeless women. The damage cost more than $500, he said.

“I mean, it’s frustrating," Hall said. "We work hard and we’re a small, family-owned business. You know, anything like this hurts us, bottom line.”

Hall told 2 News Thursday night that Tulsa Police Department’s burglary unit is looking into the footage but haven’t identified a suspect yet.

Until then, he said he's tired of breweries like his being broken into – the last being American Solera on 6th Street just a week ago.

“It kinda looks like breweries are being targeted. I don’t know for what reason but yeah, we’ve all been hit recently whether that’s coincidence or whether they’re targeting us local breweries, I don’t know. But almost probably like 75% of us have been hit in the last few months.”

Hall said anyone is welcome to come by during business hours and refill their donation bin for the homeless. He just hopes the items end up in the right hands as planned.

