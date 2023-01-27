American Solera brewery targeted by thieves

TULSA, Okla. — A popular local brewery is the latest business to fall victim to burglaries targeting spots in the Tulsa-area.

Co-owner Chase Healey of American Solera Brewery at 6th Street and Utica told 2 News Oklahoma just hours after learning they'd been nominated for a national award, someone broke open two windows to get inside the bar only to get away with an old laptop and leaving behind a cell phone with no card or battery.

Despite the break-in, Healey said it wouldn't get in the way of serving any drinks.

“It doesn’t affect us at all. Like I said, we didn’t hear about it, but even if we had heard about it, you know, it doesn’t change the quality of the product that they serve here, the atmosphere, the friendly people.” he said. "This was just a matter of time before we were hit so you just kinda build that into how we operate. We’ll just take care of it when it happens."

“I think any business that’s fun in Tulsa right now is getting hit with rocks, and it’s unfortunate.”

The broken windows cost a couple thousand dollars to replace, Healey added. Tulsa police couldn't be reached for comment about the burglary’s investigation.

