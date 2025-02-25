BUMPY ROADS: City of Tulsa working to patch up potholes after deep freeze

TULSA, Okla — Warmer weather means more people outside, but recently, it also means more construction workers.

The city’s Public Works Manager, Tim McCorkell, said they’re getting between 10 and 15 pothole reports a day after the recent snowstorm.

“It gets water in there, and then when we freeze, that water expands," he said. "And pops the material back out of the ground.”

Depending on the pothole, McCorkell says filling one up could cost the city between 25 dollars and several hundred dollars to fill.

2 News spoke to several Tulsans about their expeirences with potholes.

Several were concerned about their cars as well as having to pay for any damages that could arise due to potholes.

“Eventually we get them all fixed, because we'll go through all our complaints first and address all the complaints," he said. "Then after that, we'll run all the streets through routine maintenance.”

To report a pothole, you can call 3-1-1, or report the pothole via the 311app.

The city is also available through email at tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org and online at www.tulsa311.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

