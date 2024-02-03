Build in Tulsa celebrates new facility with open house

TULSA — Build in Tulsa unveiled its new 18,000 square foot facility at its open house on Friday. "This is the official grand opening," said Managing Director, Ashli Sims.

The event focused on showcasing programs like business coaching, accelerator networks, pitch competitions, and co-working spaces that are geared towards black women entrepreneurs.

Sims said in nearly two and a half years, Build in Tulsa has grown to support 391 entrepreneurs, attracting both local and out-of-state talent.

"We have entrepreneurs that are home-grown talent, folks from Tulsa, born and raised in Tulsa," said Sims. "We have folks who have moved here for the opportunities that Build In Tulsa is providing."

One of these entrepreneurs is Danielle Melton, the founder of Motherboard Society.

"I first got plugged in with the Female Founder Pitch Night," said Melton. "Just kept plugging in and just having these great mentors and people around me to help lift me up, encourage me, and just help me get my business to the next level."

Melton said her business began as an Instagram page, and has evolved to being part of Forbes Coaches Council.

Sims said black entrepreneurship is nothing new to Tulsa.

"We're literally steps from historic Black Wall Street. Our city has a history of black entrepreneurship. It really is what defined us in the 20's. We really take pride in walking in that legacy and upholding that legacy."

Melton, too, is proud. "We are ready to go out and continue the work that our ancestors have done."

The next Female Founders Pitch Night is on Feb. 29 at the Historic Big 10 Ballroom.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

