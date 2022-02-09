Bruce Springsteen traveling exhibit coming to Woody Guthrie Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Woody Guthrie Center is partnering with the Bruce Springsteen Archives, Center for American Music, and the GRAMMY Museum by bringing "Bruce Springsteen Live!" to Tulsa.

Curated in Los Angeles, “Bruce Springsteen Live!” provides fans with a look into Springsteen’s creative process, shedding light on how he became one of the greatest live performers in rock and roll history.

The highly acclaimed traveling exhibit explores the evolution of Springsteen through the decades and grants exclusive backstage access to Springsteen and the E Street band’s legendary performances.

“Few performers embody the soul and excitement of live rock and roll like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” said co-curator Robert Santelli, Founding Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum. “This exhibit will undoubtedly get fans excited about seeing Springsteen again in concert, hopefully soon.”

“Bruce Springsteen Live!” opens at the Woody Guthrie Center on Saturday, April 16, running through Sunday, Sept. 25.

The exhibit will feature iconic artifacts, live performance footage, instruments and stage costumes, exclusive interviews, concert posters, and photography, as well as unique interactive displays to immerse fans in Springsteen and the band's creative process.

Springsteen was the recipient of the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, which is given annually to an artist of any medium who follows in the footsteps of Guthrie to use their platform to champion the disenfranchised.

“It's an honor for us to be featuring the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize recipient, Bruce Springsteen, in this special exhibit,” said Deana McCloud, Executive Director Woody Guthrie Center. “As an artist who follows directly in Guthrie's footsteps, telling the stories of the common people, Springsteen truly embodies the spirit and vision of the Woody Guthrie Center.”

Tickets for the “Bruce Springsteen Live!” exhibit go on sale on Feb. 23 at the Woody Guthrie Center's website.

The Woody Guthrie Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Tulsa.

