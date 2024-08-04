BRONZE MEDALIST: Tulsa Olympian reflects on competition, inspiring new athletes

TULSA, Okla. — It’s not often you get to meet an Olympic legend like bronze medalist Earl Jones.

The 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles brought Jones into the global spotlight. Now he lives and works in Tulsa. 2 News met up with him on Aug. 2 and talked about his legacy and how he’s inspired current Olympians.

"Hey it was time to go to Los Angeles and they said 'Earl you got to go ahead and put it to them,' and there we go here we go now," said Jones.

It was a year of triumph for Jones when he earned a bronze medal in the 800-meter Olympic race in 1984.

"They say you kind of changed the 800 meters and I really do appreciate that. So at the time, we were going out at a real moderate pace and we revolutionized this sport in the 800 meters," said Jones.

40 years later his legacy inspired a new generation of runners who are competing in Paris.

To support that team he took to the skies heading to watch the track meets.

"I got some people there who are also running, not me as a coach but as alumni," Jones said. "Sha’Carri Richardson, you know, she’s the 100 meters and so she’s a pretty good friend of mine."

Before he left, he reflected fondly on his time representing his country.

"That is a great feeling just representing the United States. I was like young at the time. 19-years-old and I was like hey this is awesome," said Jones.

While Jones is in Paris, his daily life is here in Tulsa. He came to the city for welding school and then decided to stay.

"I called home and I said Mom, I think I found home and I’ve been here ever since. Since 1975 and it’s been a great journey," Jones said.

His compassion for people led him to his current job, as a patient care tech at Hillcrest Hospital.

Before leaving jones showed the famous bronze medal which he proudly wore alongside a necklace honoring his friend who passed away.

2 News asked what the two pieces meant to him.

"I have to say I want to be honest, I have to say it’s a love and compassion," said Jones.

Jones's positivity toward track and his unwavering love of the Olympics still sticks with him 40 years later.

