Broken Arrow's Bluff Landing could become wilderness destination

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Bluff Landing recreation area could get a major facelift if Broken Arrow’s feasibility study comes to fruition.

Broken Arrow City Council approved the study last month, included with major development ideas, near Kenosha Street and the Verdigris River. Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers maintains the area.

Farhad Daroga, Placemaking Manager with the City of Broken Arrow, is looking to put it on the map.

“There’s not much knowledge of this area," Daroga said.

The city wants to create a regional wilderness destination with world-class trails, boating, fishing, kayaking and more. The public area, outside of city limits is currently open to recreation, but Daroga says options are limited. The corps has blocked off part of it.

It's welcome news for many residents.

“I think Broken Arrow’s kind of lacking on recreational areas like that," said Matthew Norman, a resident.

The next step to turn the study into a reality would be for the city of Broken Arrow to create a master plan to also include Wagoner County officials and the Army Corps of Engineers.

