Broken Arrow voters to decide school bond investments

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — With $52 million Broken Arrow Public Schools hopes to make massive improvements over the next five years should 60% of the city vote to approve a new bond measure.

New technology investments for the classroom as well as security improvements would take up a big portion of the funding.

Also in the measure is $14 million for 1,900 HVAC units districtwide, and roof replacement for 13 campuses.

The remaining $4 million would pay for new school buses.

The district is calling the campaign to approve it the "Secure Our Future" bond.

"We're at a point now where there's things our district needs, and we need it vitally," said Rosewood Elementary School Principal Nate Hutchings.

Hutchings said in the first three years of the school the student population ballooned to almost 600 kids.

Proposition 3 of the 2023 BAPS Bond would not build another elementary school, but instead add more classrooms at current ones like Rosewood. Hutchings told 2 News it's a smarter choice.

"Our students need and would benefit from having lower class sizes. And teachers would be able to effectively teach those kiddos in their class," he said.

It's not just a growing population the district claims needs fixes. It campaigns that other campuses have growing roof leaks and and dire HVAC needs.

That combined with new high school fine arts and tennis centers, as well as security and technology updates make for Proposition 1 totaling $48 million.

"As a voter, as long as taxes aren't going up, I'm good with it," Sequoyah Middle School parent Annie Sanchez said.

Funding for the bond measure would come from keeping the same tax rates on residents in the district.

That's enough to convince some parents like Sanchez.

"I had no idea about the roofs. That makes me a little nervous, mold and stuff like that. I don't want my daughter to be anywhere near where that's happening," she said. "(Voting to approve) sounds like a good idea to me."

There are two other propositions included. Prop 2 uses $4 million for buying more school buses. Prop 4 is for the location of the future competition swimming pool.

Election Day is next Tuesday Nov. 14th. Early voting in Tulsa County and Wagoner County is open Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..

