Broken Arrow Public Schools hiring 70 support staff personnel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — About two months into the school year, the Broken Arrow Public School District is looking to fill dozens of roles. They have about 70 open positions for support staff members.

“We’re the first person they see in the morning and the last person they see at night,” said Richard Hubert.

Richard Hubert is a lead bus driver for Broken Arrow Public Schools and has been with the district for 8 years. He says the students keep him around.

“The school bus is their outdoor classroom,” said Hubert. “You engage with them. We do trivia questions over the microphone.”

The district needs more drivers like Hubert. It’s the reason they hosted a job fair Friday.

“These positions are so critical,” said Rosalyn Van-Jackson. “Getting students to school prepared to learn in a safe manner is critical from a transportation standpoint.”

Rosalyn Van-Jackson is the Chief Support Services Officer for Broken Arrow Public Schools. She oversees the transportation, child nutrition, and before and after care departments.

“Everyone at this time is struggling a little bit with recruiting and retaining staff,” said Van-Jackson.

The district needs about 18 bus drivers, 32 child nutrition workers, and 20 before and after school employees. The open jobs account for about 15% of their support services staff.

“Having approximately 15% of the staff not available at school sites, on buses, creates and presents some challenges,” said Van-Jackson.

Hubert says it’s causing crowded busses and double routes.

“Which means kids get home later or get picked up later,” said Hubert. “Once we get more drivers we can lighten the loads and make everybody happier.”

If you’re interested in one of these jobs click here.

