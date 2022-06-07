Broken Arrow street project underway, expected to revitalize southern part of town

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The intersection at New Orleans Street and Elm Place in Broken Arrow is getting a major facelift. One the city leaders hope will offer residents not only an easier commute but also serve as a focal point for shopping and dining in the southern part of town.

“I say this affectionately and jokingly, is that progress does require a certain level of inconvenience,” Michael Spurgeon, Broken Arrow City Manager, said.

For some, a road project such as this may seem a little frustrating, but city leaders ask residents to look at the bigger picture.

“You’re going to see the road redone,” Spurgeon said. “You’re going to have sidewalks either upgraded or expanded. You’re going to see new traffic signals that are state-of-the-art. You’re also going to see landscaping and decorative concrete that’s going to give New Orleans Square an amazing feel.”

The price tag sits at around $4.5 million. The bid and contract were approved by the City Council, estimating the project to take about 9 to 10 months to complete.

The area was carefully chosen because it shows economic promise, boosting not only dollars generated back into the city and taxpayer’s pockets, but for businesses looking for a location to thrive.

“This intersection at one time was the center of our town in the early 2000s, and like any intersection, it has gone through its transitions,” Spurgeon said. “In the last 3 or 4 years the City Council has dedicated a lot of time, effort, and now resources to try to promote the revitalization of this intersection and we are starting to see private investment actually match the City’s efforts with new businesses here, sales taxes up and that’s just a great combination for people who live in this part of town.”

Currently in place, you’ll see the latest façade and addition of New Orleans Square, with its sleek white buildings and modern frames, highlighted with a touch of black.

Restaurants and businesses are already anchored here, and the City states expansion is always the desire.

For those questioning the future of New Orleans Square, the City shows proof of performance with the Rose District, a concept it hopes to mirror in south BA.

What we want to do is continue the branding that demonstrates this is a place where people can find the businesses they need to help them, and it’s close to their home,” Spurgeon said.

The City estimates the roadway will finish construction in late November, and the project as a whole is expected to be almost done by March of 2023.

For updates on the project’s progress, you can visit the City of Broken Arrow's website.

See the full story THIS Wednesday on 2 News Oklahoma at 6 a.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --