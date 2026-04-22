BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow leaders are asking for public input on a project that could bring big changes to one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Getting around Broken Arrow could look very different in the future, whether for daily commutes or running errands. The project includes the Aspen, Elm, and Lynn Lane corridors.

WATCH: Broken Arrow seeks public input on major changes to the city's busiest corridors

Broken Arrow seeks public input on major changes to the city's busiest corridors

"Ultimately, it was a grant for about $5.8 million from the federal government for just planning and the design of multi-modal infrastructure improvements, mainly focused around the Broken Arrow Expressway," a city leader said.

Possible changes include reducing the number of driveways along busy streets, limiting left turns with medians, as along New Orleans Road, and adding a service road along parts of Elm.

Some of the ideas on the table could be a big shift for drivers and businesses. Eleven01 Barber Lounge off of Kenosha remembers the construction on New Orleans Road when they were there.

"When they were doing the construction on New Orleans, we had a lot of late clients and people being confused on, you know, construction and where they're turning in and stuff like that," Brayden Belden said.

City leaders say those changes can improve traffic and business flow.

"And what it always shows is that not only is it not only not bad for business, but it also actually improves business because usually we get traffic through," a city leader said.

Nothing is finalized, as the city said this is just the design phase with federal funding, but they could expect more for construction.

"We could see the price tag being anywhere from $50 to $70 million. The way those grants work, usually it's an 80/20% split, so we might be able to get up to 80% of the funds from the federal government, and we would pay the 20% share," a city leader said.

Harvey, who just moved to Broken Arrow, says he is ready to see the improvements.

"I do know our streets; they definitely need widening. It's really jammed at certain times of day. It'll help our city," Harvey said.

The city is seeking the public’s input and will hold a meeting this Thursday at 6 pm at Nieshigh Park Community Center.

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