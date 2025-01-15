Broken Arrow residents oppose housing project

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Alicia Hinkle from Broken Arrow called 2 News with several concerns about a 180-unit housing project going across her home near 14th and College. Hinkle called because she sawBrodie Myers's story in December -- where a possible land rezoning could bring in high-density homes near 81st and 225th.

The Broken Arrow City Council approved the project's zoning on Jan 7. However, Hinkle worries she will lose a big reason she moved to Broken Arrow.

KJRH

"We may lose the neighborhood that we have come to love, this country living it's kind of the best of both worlds, and that's going to be taken away from us," said Hinkle.

Jill Hatfield lives across from the housing project and has questions about its location on a two-lane road.

"Are they going to have to widen the street? Are they not going to have to provide turn lanes? Is the city paying for that," said Hatfield.

Homeowners are worried about traffic and fitting in with the neighborhood and are concerned that it could lower their property values.

"If they want to keep it multifamily, that's ok, just don't build 180 units, build some patio homes, some lower density things that would be ok," said Hinkle.

Gateway, a non-profit for adults with intellectual disabilities, owns the property. The developer is Beacon/SOCAYR. 2 News called the company and spoke with CEO Travis Yates.

"We actually did a full traffic study, and the city did a full traffic study as well. And the city, I think they said that that road like 10,000 a day, and right now, I think they're at 200," said Yates.

Yates said industrial buildings will surround the project to help fit into the neighborhood.

Hinkle said she'd much rather have it not there at all.

"A big sigh of relief. I'd be so happy," said Hinkle.

The Beacon/SOCAYR CEO said they plan to start construction in January of 2026 and prepare to finish by late 2027.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

