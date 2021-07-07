Broken Arrow Public Schools set to hold vaccination event for students, family and staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There is an ongoing effort to get more students and staff vaccination in the Tulsa metro area before the fall semester.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is teaming up with Saint Francis Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccines to school staff, patrons, students, and their families. The district is just the latest Green Country district to bring vaccines to students and staff.

Wednesday’s event is happening at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center at 701 S Main St. in Broken Arrow. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

District administrators tell 2 News it is their priority to get as many eligible students vaccinated before the fall semester as possible. They say it will help keep students in the classroom and school staff safe.

“We don’t want to go back to the school year starting at square one. We want to be ahead of where we were last year. which we finished the school year great, really strong, we want to tackle it head-on so that way school ‘in-person attendance stays a priority,” says Adam J. Foreman, director of public relations for BAPS.

Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian with them during their vaccination. Parents or guardians will also need to fill out a consent form before their students can get a shot. Wednesday’s event will be in tandem with a second event on July 28 for people to get their booster shot.

To find the parent or guardian consent form, CLICK HERE. For Spanish, CLICK HERE.

