Broken Arrow Public Schools opens daycare for employees

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — If you build it, they will come. At least, that's the motivation behind Broken Arrow Public School's newest learning center.

Inside Arrow Springs Elementary School, the new Tiny Tigers Learning Center sits. It's a daycare only for people that work within the school district.

BAPS leaders tell me the goal is to alleviate the stress of finding and affording daycare, therefore, making BA a top contender for teachers and staff.

The school district came up with the idea after seeing it be successful in other districts across the state.

The center will serve children from 6 weeks old to pre-K ages. It will operate on the same

calendar schedule as schools in the district, taking some breaks off.

While kids are at daycare, caretakers will focus on helping the kids have early exposure to the classroom experience.

“We want them to learn and grow motor skills, fine motor skills. We want them to get that social and emotional component, that early development," explains David Sutton, administrator of Tiny Tigers Learning Center. "We are using some conscious decline tragedies as well as the pyramid model to kind of form and start kids off right with their social interactions, their concept development and really just to help them how to learn and how to be in school.”

In addition to learning, kids will have playtime, meals and naps.

BAPS hopes providing this option will attract the best of the best to want to come work in Broken Arrow.

However, for the first year, they are already at capacity. They have 60 children enrolled in the Tiny Tigers Learning Center and the district hopes to expand its capacity in the future to meet the needs of employees.

