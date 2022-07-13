BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after hitting someone with her car and causing multiple other crashes, Broken Arrow police say.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officers received a call about a hit and run near Aspen and Kenosha. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who gave them the license plate number of the car involved in the hit and run.

Witnesses say the car was seen at businesses of two attempted burglaries about 30 minutes before the hit and run happened. BAPD later found the car in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop.

During the stop, the suspect hit someone and drove off. The suspect then drove through several commercial business parking lots in the area before coming to a stop. The suspect ignored the officers' commands and drove into a patrol car, causing an officer to be hit, before driving off again.

The suspect then left the area to go south on Aspen before attempting to turn east on Washington where they collided with several cars at the intersection.

The suspect tried to leave the scene again before crashing into a privacy fence near Elm. Police finally caught up to the suspect and they were arrested.

Everyone involved in the crashes suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is now known as 36-year-old Courtney Rae Jordan. Jordan faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a collision, and more.

