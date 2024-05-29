Watch Now
Broken Arrow police search for man who allegedly purposefully hit man with car

Posted at 7:21 PM, May 28, 2024
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a man who they believe purposefully hit another man with his car.

Officers said the incident happened at Slim Chicken's at 1100 E. Hillside Dr around 4 p.m. on May 28.

Police believe the man, driving a dark gray Infiniti Q50 sedan, hit a man in the parking lot. BAPD said the man hit has significant injuries and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the driver or the car should call 911.

