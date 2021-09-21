Broken Arrow police pull over reckless driver, discovers gunshot victim

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police discovered a driver with multiple gunshot wounds after pulling him over on reckless driving Tuesday morning.

It was around 7:30 a.m. when BAPD received a call that someone was driving recklessly on Highway 51 going eastbound. The caller described the car as driving slowly with only three tires.

An officer found the car and proceeded to pull them over. When the officer approached the driver, he discovered that the driver had several gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene.

The victim is now at a local hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

