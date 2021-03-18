Broken Arrow Police Department to purchase Tesla vehicle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is ready to get a new state-of-the-art vehicle.
The Broken Arrow City Council said it approved a Tesla Model Y purchase, a long-range all-wheel-drive crossover SUV. It will be the first all-electric police patrol vehicle deployed in Oklahoma.
The department is assigning the Tesla to a traffic unit officer to replace an old patrol vehicle.
The city said while the cost is quite a bit higher by about $52,000, the city will save money on maintenance and fuel.
Trending Stories:
- Sand Springs Chick-Fil-A struck by lightning, closed
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Danny Boy O'Connor talks new Hulu doc 'Kid 90'
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- What is known about third round of stimulus checks
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter