Broken Arrow Police Department to purchase Tesla vehicle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is ready to get a new state-of-the-art vehicle.

The Broken Arrow City Council said it approved a Tesla Model Y purchase, a long-range all-wheel-drive crossover SUV. It will be the first all-electric police patrol vehicle deployed in Oklahoma.

The department is assigning the Tesla to a traffic unit officer to replace an old patrol vehicle.

The city said while the cost is quite a bit higher by about $52,000, the city will save money on maintenance and fuel.

