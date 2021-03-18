Menu

Broken Arrow Police Department to purchase Tesla vehicle

Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 17, 2021
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is ready to get a new state-of-the-art vehicle.

The Broken Arrow City Council said it approved a Tesla Model Y purchase, a long-range all-wheel-drive crossover SUV. It will be the first all-electric police patrol vehicle deployed in Oklahoma.

The department is assigning the Tesla to a traffic unit officer to replace an old patrol vehicle.

The city said while the cost is quite a bit higher by about $52,000, the city will save money on maintenance and fuel.

