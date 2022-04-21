Broken Arrow man in custody after stabbing neighbor's dog

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man is in jail after being accused of stabbing his neighbor's dog to death.

Broken Arrow police received a call to a home near 51st and Lynn Lane over animal cruelty on Monday.

When officers arrived, the resident of the home stated that someone had stabbed their small dog. Officers found the Chihuahua dead with a large stab wound in its lower abdomen.

The resident told police they caught the incident on their front door camera. The footage shows a Black male wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and a dark-colored jacket with black shoes following the Chihuahua and cornering it on the porch. The suspect then appears to stab the small dog and flee the front porch.

During their investigation, officers found someone who matched the suspect's description sitting on the front porch of the house next door. The officers made contact and the suspect identified himself as Christian Botello.

Botello revealed to officers that his neighbors believed he had stabbed their dog. He told police that the Chihuahua had been in his yard, but did not mention anything about hurting the dog.

He was then brought in for questioning in connection to the stabbing. Botello alleges that he went to Kum & Go last seeing the dog alive. He remembers arriving home but states he "blacked out" due to epilepsy and does not remember hurting the small dog.

Botello is being charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

