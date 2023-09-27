Broken Arrow homicide linked to city's rising crime.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill tells us the suspect, Jose Eduardo Cardona Perez, surrendered to US Marshals as they served a warrant Tuesday morning.

It’s the third homicide in Broken Arrow this year.

"I want to make it very clear that the Broken Arrow Police Department will use every unit, every partnership with federal state agencies, every piece of technology we have at our disposal for those responsible for these types of crimes," Berryhill said.

Jorge Santos, 23, is the victim in the case.

A Facebook post from Nadia Barbosa, who seems to be Santos’ significant other, said in part –

"You didn’t deserve this, our kids didn’t deserve this. We were a week away from moving and now I’m packing all your stuff without you here. I’m glad I spent the last five years with you and got to enjoy every moment."

We made multiple attempts to reach Barbosa for comment, but did not hear back.

Police say a confrontation near the KFC led to the homicide.

The sixteen year old suspect pulled a gun – and police found Santos with one bullet wound. They tried life saving measures, to no avail. Santos was pronounced dead on the scene.

"These types of cases highlight the need to expand our license plate reader programs and to cooperate with neighboring agencies to share capabilities moving forward," Berryhill said.

This case did not involve the Flock cameras Chief Berryhill is referencing, but did involve KFC's standard security cameras. He said the footage allowed them to easily identify the suspect.

Broken Arrow police have said there has been a rise in crime in this community, but some people we spoke to said they still feel fairly safe here.

The two people we met agreed to speak with us – but preferred to leave their faces off camera.

"I think it’s great for families. Yeah. It’s very family oriented. Something to do for everybody," the neighbor said.

Broken Arrow police released the following stats in relation to the city's crime in August 2023.



14 assault and battery cases

23 auto burglaries

3 assaults with a deadly weapon

14 burglaries

17 disturbances

63 domestic violence cases

4 drunk drivers

48 frauds

49 larcenies

6 rapes

5 runaway juveniles

23 stolen vehicles

16 threats

21 vandalism cases

195 "other" crimes

