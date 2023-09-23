Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broken Arrow police searching for answers after murder near 61st and Garnett

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 11:50:58-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Friday at around 11:30 p.m. near 61st and Garnett.

Police responded to an alarm at Kentucky Fried Chicken, where they found 23-year-old Jorge Santos with a single gunshot wound, lying face down on the pavement.

Officers found blood and cash in a nearby parking lot and after reviewing security camera footage, where they found a fight broke out between Santos and a group of five people.

After the fight, two vehicles left the parking lot heading north on Garnett Road.

If you have any information about this incident, call 918-259-8400 or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, where you can report a crime anonymously.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7