Broken Arrow police searching for answers after murder near 61st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Friday at around 11:30 p.m. near 61st and Garnett.

Police responded to an alarm at Kentucky Fried Chicken, where they found 23-year-old Jorge Santos with a single gunshot wound, lying face down on the pavement.

Officers found blood and cash in a nearby parking lot and after reviewing security camera footage, where they found a fight broke out between Santos and a group of five people.

After the fight, two vehicles left the parking lot heading north on Garnett Road.

If you have any information about this incident, call 918-259-8400 or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, where you can report a crime anonymously.

